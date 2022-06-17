TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.