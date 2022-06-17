Tokes Trading 0% Lower This Week (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001797 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

