Toncoin (TON) Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $3.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,239.32 or 0.68522880 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00335481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.