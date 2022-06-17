Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,588,250.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,880.00.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$7.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. The company has a market cap of C$327.67 million and a PE ratio of 59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.53.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6975666 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

