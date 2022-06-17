Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

JCI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. 15,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,763. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 87.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

