Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

CCJ stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,613. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -193.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.