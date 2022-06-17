TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.61

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 130410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

TRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

TriMas Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

