Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Bank of America

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.12. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.