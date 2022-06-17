Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tronox by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

