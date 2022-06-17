Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

TUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Tim Minges bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,046. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $292.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

