Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 80,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

