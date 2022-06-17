Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,827 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF makes up about 3.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 1.51% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Shares of PPH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 108,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.