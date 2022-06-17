Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.
Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.15.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
