Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of BDC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 7,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Belden Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.