Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. 107,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,085. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

