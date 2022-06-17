Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.