Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,511 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. SAP makes up 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after buying an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($135.42) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. 25,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

