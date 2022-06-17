Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 19,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,658. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

