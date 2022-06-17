Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $150,364,000. Invst LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,072,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

IRM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,359. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.