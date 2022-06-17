Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes $661,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 314,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,177. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

