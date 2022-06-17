Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 1.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RZG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 295.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RZG traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.