Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 1.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RZG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 295.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.
RZG traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $178.95.
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
