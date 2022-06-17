U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.16

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.16 and traded as high as $109.31. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $105.94, with a volume of 60,554 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

