UCA Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $658,911.34 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $658,911.34 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00299297 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.02169788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012981 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,345,185,220 coins and its circulating supply is 2,306,325,085 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin



