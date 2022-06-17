UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.78

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and traded as low as $40.80. UCB shares last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 87,904 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UCB from €95.00 ($98.96) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($127.08) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UCB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96.
About UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
