UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.
UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 323.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
UDR opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
