UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 323.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

UDR opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

