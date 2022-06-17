UGAS Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $217,822.37 and approximately $102,514.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get UGAS alerts:

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

