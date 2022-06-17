Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,815.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $38,815.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,792.70 or 0.76759578 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00305861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012982 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

