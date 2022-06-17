Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 228,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,598 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UFI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,683. Unifi has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Unifi had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $200.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

