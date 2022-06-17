Unifty (NIF) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Unifty (NIF) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $12.69 or 0.00061576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $63,209.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,900.68 or 0.77162285 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00310239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

