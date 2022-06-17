Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.56. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 11,262 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

