UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Increased to $5.70 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $5.40 to $5.70 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $695.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UP Fintech by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.