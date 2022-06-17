UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Cut to “Hold” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($36.98) to €36.80 ($38.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UPMMY stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

