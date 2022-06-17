US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 512.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

