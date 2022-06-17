UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

