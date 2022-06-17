Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $54.50

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $57.98. Value Line shares last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Value Line alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -0.06.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.