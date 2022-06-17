Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,353 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.07. 13,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.71. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $412.69 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

