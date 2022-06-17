Values First Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,052 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,738,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.93. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

