Values First Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 46,183 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. National Beverage comprises about 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

