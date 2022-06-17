Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,570,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Toro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,660. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.