Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $859,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,851,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Five9 by 4,626.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of FIVN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,484. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

