Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.
Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $163.29. 2,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,851. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.