Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. National Retail Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

