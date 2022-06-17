Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,399 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,306. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

