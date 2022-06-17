Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,232 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 6,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 240.77, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 1,084.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.