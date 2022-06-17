Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,738 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,040,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.38. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.79. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

