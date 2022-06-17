VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $63,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

