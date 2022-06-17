VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Down 21.7% in May

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $148.77 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $199.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,034,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

