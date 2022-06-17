Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

