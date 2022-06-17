Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

VO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.41. 62,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.14 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

