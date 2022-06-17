Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.04 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

